Voivod Celebrate Album Release With 'Sleeves Off' Video

Voivod have premiered a Felipe Belalcazar created video for their song "Sleeves Off" to celebrate the release of their brand new album, "Synchro Anarchy".

Denis "Snake" Belanger had this to say about the video and track, "Here's a cool clip from our friend Felipe Belalcazar. It's a mixture of animation and live footage.

"The animation in the clip goes backwards, maybe in reference about the past when I had to make big decisions, as a teenager. Some were good, some were bad, but one thing for sure, I didn't want to be cast in a mold to fit perfectly in the conformity of the world.

"I wanted to be me, show everyone who I was, do things on my own, and be creative. And when I met the boys, I found the place where I wanted to be. The live footage shows that I was right, as we are still going after so long. Enjoy!"



Belanger said of the album release, "Here it is folks. So proud to present this album to you. It is one of a kind, a very unique and distinctive album. It was made with all the passion we have for music under particular conditions.

"Driven by a nuclear brainstorm between the 4 of us in a state of emergency. Written, recorded, and delivered, and not necessarily in that order, we managed to do it all in a few months.

"We hope you will enjoy the album. We can't wait to see you all of you, our fans out there on our upcoming tours. We've been missing you!" Watch the video below:

