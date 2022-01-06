Voivod Stream New Song 'Paranormalium'

Voivod have shared a lyric video for their new single "Paranormalium." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Synchro Anarchy", which will arrive on February 11th.
Guitarist Daniel "Chewy" Mongrain had this to say about the track, ""Paranormalium" opens with the very last guitar melody you hear on The Wake's last song 'Sonic Mycelium', in the fade out of the string quartet.
"We wanted both entities or dimensions to connect through music as 2 parallel worlds can connect through distorted space-time, black holes, vibrations, spirituality or anything else.
"'Paranormalium' is the name Denis 'Snake' Belanger came up with while writing the lyrics, trying to gather all of these concepts in one imaginary particle called 'Paranormalium'.
"Depending on your individual perception or any influential inner or external event, makes oneself see or not see, be part of or not be part of, someone else's reality OR even being stuck between many different dimensions as it is all connected in some ways through 'Paranormalium'.
"It's one of the most complex, twisted and heavy songs on the album with many different landscapes. The melody comes back many times during the song in different forms, as reality can be consisted of the same material taking on different aspects. In the end, are we really living in the reality we think we're in???"" Watch the video below:
