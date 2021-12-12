Voivod Release 'Planet Eaters' Video And Announce Album

Voivod have released a music video for their new track "Planet Eaters". The song is the first single from their forthcoming album, "Synchro Anarchy," which will be hitting stores on Valentine's Day of next year.

Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say about the track and the Pierre Menetrier directed video, "On April 21st, 2021 an animated video for the song 'Nothingface' popped up online.

"The video was done by Pierre Menetrier on an Amiga computer in 1991, which I thought was beyond cool. The spectacular imagery and visual effects were just perfect for a Voïvod song.

After wrapping up the recording and mixing of the 'Synchro Anarchy' album, we all agreed on 'Planet Eaters' as the first single/video. We thought the song had a vintage 'Nothingface'/'Hatross' vibe, so I immediately contacted Pierre and asked him if he could make a video for the song.

"Once again, the result is just mind-blowing. You just can't get more Voivodian than that!"

