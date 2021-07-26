.

Walk Off The Earth Streaming New Album 'Meet You There'

Michael Angulia | 07-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

cover art

JUNO Award-winning band Walk Off The Earth have released their brand new sixth studio album, "Meet You There", across all digital music platforms.

One of the highlights of the album is the new single, "Love You Right", which features a guest appearance Lukas Graham and has already been streamed over a million times in under a week.

The group had this to say, "Working on this album was truly a rewarding process. We've all been through so much in the past year and we couldn't have gotten through it without the support of our WOTElings and each other. WOTElings - We hope to see you soon and 'Meet You There'!" Stream the album here.

Related Stories


Walk Off The Earth Streaming New Album 'Meet You There'

Walk Off the Earth Share Live Performance Of 'How It Is'

News > Walk Off The Earth

advertisement
Day In Rock

RIP Metal Church Vocalist Mike Howe- Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more

Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles- Chevelle Announce Fall Tour- Steely Dan Absolutely Normal Tour '21- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road- more

Bullet For My Valentine Unleash 'Parasite' Video- Stone Temple Pilots Stream 1997 MTV Concert Footage- Joe Bonamassa- more

Reviews

Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois

A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut

Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin

Root 66: Ladies Edition

advertisement
Latest News

RIP Metal Church Vocalist Mike Howe

Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater This Fall

Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free' Following Surgery

Anthrax Look Back At The Big Four For Anniversary Series

Stone Temple Pilots Share Previously Unrelease 'And So I Know' Video

Two Cow Garage Announce 20th Anniversary Concert

A Killer's Confession Recruit Chad Gray For Next Single

Singled Out: Willie Stratton's The Way She Holds Me