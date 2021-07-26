Walk Off The Earth Streaming New Album 'Meet You There'

JUNO Award-winning band Walk Off The Earth have released their brand new sixth studio album, "Meet You There", across all digital music platforms.
One of the highlights of the album is the new single, "Love You Right", which features a guest appearance Lukas Graham and has already been streamed over a million times in under a week.
The group had this to say, "Working on this album was truly a rewarding process. We've all been through so much in the past year and we couldn't have gotten through it without the support of our WOTElings and each other. WOTElings - We hope to see you soon and 'Meet You There'!" Stream the album here.
