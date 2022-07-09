Walk Off The Earth Go Back In Bed With New Lyric Video

(The Orchard) Walk off the Earth have shared a lyric video for their brand new single, "Back In Bed". They have released the track to all streaming and digital retail platforms.
They had this to say, "This song is about an unplanned escapade with someone that is just so unexpectedly cool. You have such a memorable night together and you want to relive that time over and over again because the feelings are so enjoyable and you know they feel the same, it's exciting!"
Earlier this year, the band earned their 12th JUNO Award nomination for their collaborative children's record with Romeo Eats - WOTE lead singers Gianni Luminati and Sarah Blackwood's 3-year-old son - who made headlines for becoming the youngest nominee in JUNO history. Watch the lyric video below:
