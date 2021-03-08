Walk Off the Earth Share Live Performance Of 'How It Is'

Walk Off the Earth have released a live performance of their brand new single "How It Is". The song comes from the group's latest album, "Here We Go".
They shared the clip of their performance of "How It Is" live off the floor from Halo Studio and the chorus in this song is re-work of Arther Lee's 1972 classic "Everybody's Gotta Live."
The band had this to say, "As we look towards the past for comfort and nostalgia, it is always good to remember to be grateful for what you have and that we're all just a bunch of weirdos floating around on this spinning rock... and that's just 'How it is.'" Check it out below:
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'-
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more
Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering From Brain Surgery- Children Of Bodom's Alexi Laiho's Cause Of Death Revealed- Tom Petty 'You Saw Me Comin' Video Released- Zao- more
Metallica Celebrate Master Of Puppets Anniversary On TV- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares 'You're To Blame' Lyric Video- Ghost 'Life Eternal' Video- When Rob Zombie Met Ozzy- more
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49
Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online
Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online
The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'
Metal Allstars Cover Depeche Mode Classic
Guns N' Roses' Matt Sorum Delays Autobiography Release
Mae Offshoot Demons Shares First Song From New Album
Seether Added To Rock Hall Of Fame Exhibit