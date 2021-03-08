Walk Off the Earth Share Live Performance Of 'How It Is'

Walk Off the Earth have released a live performance of their brand new single "How It Is". The song comes from the group's latest album, "Here We Go".

They shared the clip of their performance of "How It Is" live off the floor from Halo Studio and the chorus in this song is re-work of Arther Lee's 1972 classic "Everybody's Gotta Live."

The band had this to say, "As we look towards the past for comfort and nostalgia, it is always good to remember to be grateful for what you have and that we're all just a bunch of weirdos floating around on this spinning rock... and that's just 'How it is.'" Check it out below:

