Walker Hayes Celebrates New Platinum and Gold Honors

L-R: Robert Carlton (SMACKSongs), Walker Hayes, Katie McCartney (Monument Records) courtesy EBM

(EBM) Walker Hayes celebrates more milestones as smash hit "Fancy Like" goes RIAA 4X Platinum, "AA" becomes certified Platinum, and his album Country Stuff The Album reaches Gold. Hayes' music is moving so fast, that as he was taking this photo, his single "U Gurl" also became RIAA certified Gold.



As of July, Country Stuff The Album is one of only three albums in any genre released in 2022 to have gained an RIAA certification, and the only country album to do so.

"To watch these songs grow and impact more and more people is everything you can ask for as an artist," says Hayes. "My fans are the most incredible fans out there, and this is all due to them."

Robert Carlton, Senior Vice President, Development at SMACKSongs and Katie McCartney, GM of Monument Records, surprised Hayes with a new plaque at his sold-out show in Long Island, NY this weekend, ahead of his playing the Citi Summer Concert Series on the TODAY Show the following day.



Hayes is preparing for his headlining arena Glad You're Here tour, kicking off this fall, while riding the high of current single "Y'all Life," and preparing for new music.

Hayes also announces today, that three more dates have been added to the Glad You're Here tour. New dates added in bold.



The Glad You're Here Tour:

9/29 - 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, PA

9/30 - Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton, NY

10/1 - Mountain Health Arena, Huntington, WV

10/6 - Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, ME

10/7 - Santander Arena, Reading, PA

10/8 - DCU Center, Worcester, MA

10/9 - After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park, Doswell, VA

10/13 - Dow Event Center Arena, Saginaw, MI

10/14 - Corbin Arena, Corbin, KY

10/15 - Covelli Centre, Youngstown, OH

10/20 - Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

10/21 - Alliant Energy Powerhouse, Cedar Rapids, IA

10/22 - Danny Sanford Premiere Center, Sioux Falls, SD

11/5 - Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA

11/7 - The Greek, Los Angeles, CA

11/10 - Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

11/11 - Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR

11/12 - Angel Of the Winds Arena, Everett, WA

