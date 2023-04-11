W.A.S.P. Announces The 40th Never Stops World Tour

Tour poster

(MBM) W.A.S.P. announced The 40th Never Stops World Tour 2023. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city run kicks off on Saturday, August 5 in Wheatland, CA, making stops across North America in Vancouver, BC, Omaha, NE, New York, NY, Memphis, TN and more before wrapping up on Saturday, September 16 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. Special guest Armored Saint will join the band across all dates of the tour.



The 2023 North American tour comes following the band's first U.S. tour in 10 years wrapping up in 2022, ending with 18 sold-out shows. The tour was selected by Metal Edge as one of the 10 Best Hard Rock and Metal Tours of 2022 and one of the 22 Memorable Rock Tours of 2022 by Ultimate Classic Rock. BraveWords writers listed the tour as the Top Concert of 2022 and selected by the Detroit radio station WRIF as one of the Top Concerts of 2022.



W.A.S.P. is currently playing off their massive European leg of the 2022 40th Anniversary World Tour, with upcoming shows taking place in Spain, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Germany and more before wrapping on May 18 in Sofia, Bulgaria at Universidada Sports Hall.



TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the Artist presale beginning today at 12 PM ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week with all presales ending Thursday, April 13 at 10 PM local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time at WASPnation.com.



VIP: Blackie Lawless VIP meet and greet tickets will also be available at WASPnation.com.



THE 40TH NEVER STOPS WORLD TOUR 2023 DATES:

Fri Aug 04 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre *

Sat Aug 05 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Mon Aug 07 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Tue Aug 08 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

Thu Aug 10 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Fri Aug 11 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

Sat Aug 12 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Sun Aug 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Tue Aug 15 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Wed Aug 16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Thurs Aug 17 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt *

Fri Aug 18 - Eau Claire, WI - RCU Theater *

Sat Aug 19 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center *

Sun Aug 20 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

Tue Aug 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

Wed Aug 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Thu Aug 24 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre *

Fri Aug 25 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater *

Sat Aug 26 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun Aug 27 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Tue Aug 29 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome At Oakdale Theatre

Wed Aug 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Aug 31 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall *

Fri Sep 01 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Sun Sep 03 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

Tue Sep 05 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Thu Sep 07 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland

Fri Sep 08 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Sat Sep 09 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Sun Sep 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Wed Sep 13 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *

Thu Sep 14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Sat Sep 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium



*Not a Live Nation Date

Related Stories

The Devil Wears Prada, Excision and Wooli Team For 'Reasons'

The Devil Wears Prada Share 'Reaching' Video and Expand Color Decay

The Devil Wears Prada Premiere 'Cancer' Video

W.A.S.P.'s Blackie Lawless Celebrates Triumphant Return To The Road

More W.A.S.P. News