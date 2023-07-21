.

W.A.S.P. Cancel U.S. Tour Due To Injury

07-21-2023

W.A.S.P. News Tour poster July 21, 2023
Tour poster

(MBM) Because of the extensive back injuries suffered by Blackie Lawless during the European leg of the 40th Anniversary Tour, the W.A.S.P. 2023 U.S. Tour will be cancelled until Spring 2024. Tickets and VIP packages can be refunded at the point of purchase.

Blackie Lawless discussed his back injury, "The extent of the trauma I endured on the 2023 European Tour was far greater than originally diagnosed and surgery will now be needed to correct the problem.

"In addition to the original herniated disc, as that tour continued, a 2nd disc became herniated. Upon returning home a 2nd MRI also revealed a broken vertebrae to my lower back. I've been fortunate to work with the best specialists in the U.S. and I've been in intensive rehab since we got home.

"It's going well but the damage was pretty extensive and all the Dr.'s agree moving the tour a few months back will be the safest thing. It's all been as the result of an injury that happened several years ago. I'm working my butt off to get ready and I'll be up riding on Elvis... bigger and badder than ever. If the Torture Never Stops, then the 40th Never Stops!"

