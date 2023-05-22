W.A.S.P. Gearing Up For North American 40th Anniversary Tour Leg

(MBM) W.A.S.P. recently wrapped up the European Leg of the 2023, "40th Anniversary World Tour". Blackie Lawless shared a post on the official W.A.S.P. website WASPnation.com looking back at some of the spectacular moments from the tour.

Blackie commented, "These gigs were 'rockin' and everyone there, including the band could feel it. We would come off stage for the encore and there were times it was so loud we could not communicate with each other."



Now W.A.S.P. are preparing for the U.S. tour that begins on August 4th in San Luis Obispo, CA, making stops across North America in Vancouver, BC, Omaha, NE, New York, NY, Memphis, TN and more before wrapping up on Saturday, September 16 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. Special guest Armored Saint will join the band across all dates of the tour. The U.S. tour is followed by visits to South America and Mexico.



THE 40TH NEVER STOPS WORLD TOUR 2023 DATES:

Fri Aug 04 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre *

Sat Aug 05 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Mon Aug 07 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Tue Aug 08 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

Thu Aug 10 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Fri Aug 11 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

Sat Aug 12 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Sun Aug 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Tue Aug 15 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Wed Aug 16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Thurs Aug 17 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt *

Fri Aug 18 - Eau Claire, WI - RCU Theater *

Sat Aug 19 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center *

Sun Aug 20 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

Tue Aug 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

Wed Aug 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Thu Aug 24 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre *

Fri Aug 25 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater *

Sat Aug 26 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun Aug 27 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Tue Aug 29 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome At Oakdale Theatre

Wed Aug 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Aug 31 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall *

Fri Sep 01 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Sun Sep 03 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

Tue Sep 05 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Thu Sep 07 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland

Fri Sep 08 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Sat Sep 09 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Sun Sep 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Wed Sep 13 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *

Thu Sep 14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Sat Sep 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium



*Not a Live Nation Date

