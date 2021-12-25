Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' 2021 In Review

Weezer earned a top 21 story from August 2021 after they shared their cover of Metallica's 1991 megahit "Enter Sandman," which comes from the "The Metallica Blacklist" album that was released on September 10th.
The special covers album was released by Metallica as part of their 20th anniversary celebration of their blockbuster "Black Album". It will feature 53 artists taking on songs from the classic album.
Weezer had this to say about their cover, "The Weez takes on "Enter Sandman" by Metallica Listen to it now, and check out Blacklist when it's out on September
"All profits from this song go to Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation and California Vipassana Center." Check out the cover below:
Taking Back Sunday Cover Weezer Classic
Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'
Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour Dates Announced
Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show And Late Night TV
KISS Museum Opening In Las Vegas- Motorhead Mark Lemmy Birthday With Unreleased Concert- Green Day- more
Van Halen's 'Jump' Gets Ballad Makeover- Nirvana Move To Have 'Nevermind' Baby Suit Dismissed- KISS And Def Leppard TV Specials- more
Slayer Classic Gets All-Star Christmas Makeover- Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand To Be Livestreamed- Elton John And Friends- more
Sammy Hagar Was Asked To Join Pantera- Steve Perry Shares 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Visualizer- ZZ Top- more
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach
Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition