Weezer Going Broadway For SZNZ Project

Weezer are going Broadway this fall with a short five show residency at The Broadway Theatre in support of their new SZNZ project, their collection of four EPs matching each season.
The residency will run from September 13 through September 18 with each night's show corresponding with a different season's EP, along with classics and live rarities.
The fifth night, billed as the encore, will feature a mix of all the songs from SZNZ and Weezer fan favorites from the previous four nights. Tickets are on sale June 24th at 10 am ET.
Sept 13, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Spring
Sept 14, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Summer
Sept 16, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Autumn
Sept 17, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Winter
Sept 18, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - SZNZ Encore
