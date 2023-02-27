Weezer Recruit Modest Mouse, Future islands, More For Indie Rock Roadtrip

Weezer have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for the Indie Rock Roadtrip that will feature alternating support from Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper.
They will be kicking the 30-city tour off on June 4th in Hunstville, AL at The Orion Amphitheater and will wrap up the trek on September 3rd in San Diego, CA at the Gallagher Square at Petco Park.
Modest Mouse and Momma will be on the tour from the launch through June 18th in Clarkston, MI. Future Islands and Joyce Manor will join the trek from June 23rd through July 13th.
Spoon and White Reaper will take over support on August 20th in Auburn, WA through the final stop on September 3rd. Tickets will go on sale Friday March 3rd at 10am local time. See the dates below:
With Modest Mouse and Momma:
06/04 Hunstville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater
06/06 Irving, TX - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
06/08 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
06/10 Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
06/11 Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
06/13 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
06/14 Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field
06/16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
06/18 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
With Future Islands and Joyce Manor:
06/23 Columbia MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/24 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
06/25 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06/27 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
06/28 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/30 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/01 Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors
07/03 Canandaigua, NY - Costellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
07/04 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
07/09 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (no Future Islands)
07/11 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
07/13 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
With Spoon and White Reaper:
08/20 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
08/22 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/24 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
08/27 Magna, UT - The Great Saltair
08/28 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
08/30 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
09/01 Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
09/02 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater
09/03 San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet Lead Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
Weezer Release Final EP In SZNZ Series
Alanis Morissette, Halsey, Weezer Led We Can Survive Lineup
Weezer Going Broadway For SZNZ Project
Def Leppard Rock Bogota Following Joe Elliott's Hospitalization- Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams Duet-'Jack White Rocks Saturday Night Live- more
Fear Factory Forced To Miss Kick Off Of Static-X Tour- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Reason For Hospitalization- Josey Scott Returns- more
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Weezer Recruit Modest Mouse, Future islands, More For Indie Rock Roadtrip
Fall Out Boy Top Radio Chart For First Time With 'Love From The Other Side'
The Doobie Brothers Add Dates To 50th Anniversary Tour
Joe Bonamassa Expands U.S. Tour
The Flaming Lips Announce Additional Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Shows
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Release 'Why Would You Say Such A Thing' Video
Def Leppard Rock Bogota Following Joe Elliott's Hospitalization
Brantley Gilbert Adds Five New Songs To 'So Help Me God'