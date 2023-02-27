Weezer Recruit Modest Mouse, Future islands, More For Indie Rock Roadtrip

Tour poster

Weezer have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for the Indie Rock Roadtrip that will feature alternating support from Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper.

They will be kicking the 30-city tour off on June 4th in Hunstville, AL at The Orion Amphitheater and will wrap up the trek on September 3rd in San Diego, CA at the Gallagher Square at Petco Park.

Modest Mouse and Momma will be on the tour from the launch through June 18th in Clarkston, MI. Future Islands and Joyce Manor will join the trek from June 23rd through July 13th.

Spoon and White Reaper will take over support on August 20th in Auburn, WA through the final stop on September 3rd. Tickets will go on sale Friday March 3rd at 10am local time. See the dates below:

With Modest Mouse and Momma:

06/04 Hunstville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

06/06 Irving, TX - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

06/08 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

06/10 Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

06/11 Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

06/13 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

06/14 Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

06/16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

06/18 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

With Future Islands and Joyce Manor:

06/23 Columbia MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/24 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

06/25 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06/27 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

06/28 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

06/30 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/01 Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors

07/03 Canandaigua, NY - Costellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

07/04 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

07/09 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (no Future Islands)

07/11 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

07/13 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

With Spoon and White Reaper:

08/20 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

08/22 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/24 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

08/27 Magna, UT - The Great Saltair

08/28 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

08/30 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

09/01 Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

09/02 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

09/03 San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Related Stories

Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet Lead Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup

Weezer Release Final EP In SZNZ Series

Alanis Morissette, Halsey, Weezer Led We Can Survive Lineup

Weezer Going Broadway For SZNZ Project

More Weezer News