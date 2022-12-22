Whitesnake Canceled Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems' (2022 In Review)

Whitesnake Canceled Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems' was a top 22 story from June 2022: Whitesnake were forced to cancel their performance at the Rock Imperium festival in Cartagena, Spain because drummer Tommy Aldridge was suffering "severe health problems." according to the event organizers.
The promoter shared, "Just when we had all the backline and stage preparations from Whitesnake ready for their show today, their booking agent informed us of the sad news that Tommy Aldridge is having severe health problems today.
"So we regret to announce the cancellation of their show at Rock Imperium Festival. We are really sorry for any inconveniences caused, we are devastated and can only wish Tommy a quick recovery."
The band shared a statement via their website about the cancelation but did not directly address the reason. They wrote, Please know we are doing everything in our power to bring you the best high energy and exciting shows we possibly can. We always strive to deliver 100%, as Whitesnake fans always deserve that much, and never anything less.
"Our desire is to complete our European tour with the same passion in which we started it! We knew embarking on this tour could present many new obstacles and potential issues, which had been unknown to us on previous tours.
"Please know we are doing everything in our power to work through these unprecedented challenges. We are a close-knit band, we love each other, and we love you. We appreciate you, and as always we thank you for your support!
"We sincerely apologize to our Spanish fans for unavoidably having to cancel tonight's show."
