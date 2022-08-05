Whitesnake Share 'You're Gonna Break My Heart Again' 2022 Remix

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a 2022 remix of their 1987 track, "You're Gonna Break My Heart Again", from their newly-available remixed and remastered "Greatest Hits" collection.
The song was originally featured on the European version of the band's self-titled album - one of three records featured on the set, alongside 1984's "Slide It In" and 1989's "Slip Of The Tongue", as well as other deep cuts and rarities.
The 2022 project contains updated versions of classic tracks like "Still Of The Night," "Here I Go Again," and "Is This Love." "Greatest Hits" is now available on digital and streaming services worldwide, alongside CD, 2LP and CD/Blu-ray editions.
Whitesnake are scheduled to opens the North American leg of their farewell tour in Hampton Beach, NH on August 17. Stream the remastered video for the song here.
