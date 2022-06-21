.

Whitesnake Stream 2022 Remix Of Slide It In

Bruce Henne | 06-21-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Whitesnake Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming audio of a 2022 remix of the title track to their 1984 album, "Slide It In", from a newly-available 1994 "Greatest Hits" collection.

"We found another rhythm track from [guitarist] John Sykes and we found a solo we didn't even know existed from John, so [the new mix of] 'Slide It In' is very different," explains David Coverdale in a companion video clip. "It's my favorite mix of everything we've done from the 'Slide It In' album - that and, of course, 'Love Ain't No Stranger'. Man, it's amazing....it's still part of the identity, but just making it beefier, you know...it's really good."

The 2022 project contains updated versions of classic tracks like "Still Of The Night," "Here I Go Again," and "Is This Love."" The compilation focuses extensively on three blockbuster albums the band released during the 1980s: "Slide It In", 1987's "Whitesnake", and 1989's "Slip Of The Tongue", and includes deep cuts and rarities.

Stream the new remix and companion video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Whitesnake Stream 2022 Remix Of Slide It In

Whitesnake Share Love Ain't No Stranger 2022 Remix Video

David Coverdale Looks Back At Whitesnake's 'Give Me All Your Love'

Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'

Whitesnake Remaster and Remix Hits Collection

News > Whitesnake

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more

Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more

Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more

advertisement
Reviews

Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona

Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things

Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music

Latest News

Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour

Dave Stewart And Amy Lee Team Up For 'Love Hurts'

Shinedown Launch Planet Zero Observer App

Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall Tour And Share Live Video

The Lumineers Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

For The Fallen Dreams Premiere What If Video

Immerser Shares 'Blame' With New Video

Singled Out: i.O. Underground's Wall