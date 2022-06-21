Whitesnake Stream 2022 Remix Of Slide It In

Cover art

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming audio of a 2022 remix of the title track to their 1984 album, "Slide It In", from a newly-available 1994 "Greatest Hits" collection.

"We found another rhythm track from [guitarist] John Sykes and we found a solo we didn't even know existed from John, so [the new mix of] 'Slide It In' is very different," explains David Coverdale in a companion video clip. "It's my favorite mix of everything we've done from the 'Slide It In' album - that and, of course, 'Love Ain't No Stranger'. Man, it's amazing....it's still part of the identity, but just making it beefier, you know...it's really good."

The 2022 project contains updated versions of classic tracks like "Still Of The Night," "Here I Go Again," and "Is This Love."" The compilation focuses extensively on three blockbuster albums the band released during the 1980s: "Slide It In", 1987's "Whitesnake", and 1989's "Slip Of The Tongue", and includes deep cuts and rarities.

Stream the new remix and companion video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Whitesnake Share Love Ain't No Stranger 2022 Remix Video

David Coverdale Looks Back At Whitesnake's 'Give Me All Your Love'

Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'

Whitesnake Remaster and Remix Hits Collection

News > Whitesnake