Whitesnake Stream 'Now You're Gone' 2022 Remix

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a 2022 remix of their 1989 track, "Now You're Gone", from their newly-available remixed and remastered "Greatest Hits" collection.
The UK Top 40 hit was originally the third single from the "Slip Of The Tongue" album, which is one of three records featured on the set, alongside 1984's "Slide It In" and 1987's "Whitesnake", as well as other deep cuts and rarities.
The 2022 project contains updated versions of classic tracks like "Still Of The Night," "Here I Go Again," and "Is This Love."
"Greatest Hits" is now available on digital and streaming services worldwide, alongside CD, 2LP and CD/Blu-ray editions .
Whitesnake recently cancelled the remaining dates of a European tour due to "continuing health challenges"; they are currently scheduled to open a North American farewell tour in Hampton Beach, NH on August 17.
See David Coverdale detailing the track and watch a video for the song here.
Whitesnake Stream 2022 Remix Of 'The Deeper The Love'
Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges
Whitesnake Stream 'Guilty Of Love' 2022 Remix
Doctors Order Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Rest Due To Infection
