.

Whitesnake Stream 'Now You're Gone' 2022 Remix

Bruce Henne | 08-03-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Whitesnake Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a 2022 remix of their 1989 track, "Now You're Gone", from their newly-available remixed and remastered "Greatest Hits" collection.

The UK Top 40 hit was originally the third single from the "Slip Of The Tongue" album, which is one of three records featured on the set, alongside 1984's "Slide It In" and 1987's "Whitesnake", as well as other deep cuts and rarities.

The 2022 project contains updated versions of classic tracks like "Still Of The Night," "Here I Go Again," and "Is This Love."

"Greatest Hits" is now available on digital and streaming services worldwide, alongside CD, 2LP and CD/Blu-ray editions .

Whitesnake recently cancelled the remaining dates of a European tour due to "continuing health challenges"; they are currently scheduled to open a North American farewell tour in Hampton Beach, NH on August 17.

See David Coverdale detailing the track and watch a video for the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Whitesnake Stream 'Now You're Gone' 2022 Remix

Whitesnake Stream 2022 Remix Of 'The Deeper The Love'

Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges

Whitesnake Stream 'Guilty Of Love' 2022 Remix

Doctors Order Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Rest Due To Infection

Whitesnake Music and Merch

News > Whitesnake

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022- more

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more

advertisement
Reviews

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One

Latest News

Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue

Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour

Black Flag, Madball Lead When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup

Lee Brice Passes 1 Billion Streams On Apple Music

Moonspell Launching First North American Tour In 5 Years

Colt Ford To Headline NRHA Concert Series

Michael Schenker Group Deliver Fighter Video

Lorna Shore To Launch The Pain Remains North American Tour