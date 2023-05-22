Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road

Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra told the Vintage Rock Pod that frontman and bandleader David Coverdale is "been floating the possibility of getting back out" on the road for some new live dates.

The guitarist was asked, "How was it being on that tour? I mean, obviously you've been with Whitesnake for a number of years, but with it being labelled the Farewell tour, was it tinged with a bit of sadness but nice to have been part of such a big thing?"

He responded, "Well, I mean, it seemed a ways off at the time and now with things like kind of grinding to a halt and kind of putting us in a holding pattern, there's more of a tinge of sadness over that than there was over the actual tour. I was thinking, hey, we'll have a couple of years, this can be a beautiful thing. Maybe we'll have some fun stuff like obviously Steve Vai joining us at Hell Fest and I thought maybe some other great moments like that, some historic Whitesnake members and things like that join us and make it a big celebration of David's career and for the fans.

"Obviously, unfortunately, health had other plans and so we're kind of in a holding pattern right now. But David's been floating the possibility of getting back out, so we'll hopefully do so. And if not, like, I'll just be happy to support David and whatever his vision is with whatever he's got cooking for Whitesnake, man."

