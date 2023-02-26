Whitesnake Expand 'Good To Be Bad' For 15th Anniversary

Still Good To Be Bad cover art

(hennemusic) Whitesnake will release an expanded reissue of their 2008 album, "Good To Be Bad", on April 28. Billed as "Still Good To Be Bad" and arriving in sync with the project's 15th anniversary, the 4CD/1Blue-ray Super Deluxe Edition delivers two new versions of the original album (one remastered and the other newly-remixed), a selection of rare and unreleased studio and live recordings from the period, and videos all the music videos and interviews, and some live performances from the world tour in support of the project.

The original album marked Whitesnake's first studio record following the group's original farewell tour in 1997, after which they disbanded before reforming for live shows again in 2003.

Led by the lead single, "Lay Down Your Love", the "comeback" project went on to score Top 10 status in several European countries. "Good To Be Bad" saw band founder David Coverdale working with a lineup that included guitarists Doug Aldrich and Reb Beach, keyboardist Timothy Drury, bassist Uriah Duffy, and drummer Chris Frazier; Coverdale co-produced the album with Michael McIntyre and Aldrich.

"Doug & I got on so well, I suggested we sit down with our acoustic guitars and see what unfolded," explains the singer about creating his first new music in years. "I was thrilled how effortless it was to create new Whitesnake music with him."

Get more details and stream a video featuring the newly-remixed version of "Can You Hear The Wind Blow" here.

