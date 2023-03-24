Whitesnake Release Video For Still Good To Be Bad Track 'All I Want Is You'

(hennemusic) Whitesnake is sharing a video for the remixed version of "All I Want Is You", from the forthcoming release, "Still Good To Be Bad." Due April 28, the project is an expanded reissue of the band's 2008 album, "Good To Be Bad", which marked Whitesnake's first studio record following the group's original farewell tour in 1997, after which they disbanded before reforming for live shows again in 2003.
The "comeback" project - which went on to score Top 10 status in several European countries - saw band founder David Coverdale working with a lineup that included guitarists Doug Aldrich and Reb Beach, keyboardist Timothy Drury, bassist Uriah Duffy, and drummer Chris Frazier.
Arriving next month in sync with the project's 15th anniversary, the 4CD/1Blue-ray Super Deluxe Edition of "Still Good To Be Bad" delivers two new versions of the original album (one remastered and the other newly-remixed), a selection of rare and unreleased studio and live recordings from the period, and videos all the music videos and interviews, and some live performances from the world tour in support of the project.
In addition to the Super Deluxe Edition, three other versions of "Still Good To Be Bad" will also be available on April 28: the album's 2023 Remix will be released on vinyl as a double-LP and a single CD, while a 2CD set includes the remixed and remastered versions of the album.
Stream the "All I Want Is You" video here.
Whitesnake Expand 'Good To Be Bad' For 15th Anniversary
