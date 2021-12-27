Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen 2021 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen earned a top 21 story from August 2021 when he called out "rude" fans that have suggested that he should take over for his late father Eddie Van Halen in the acclaimed band.

The young musician appeared on Portland radio station KGON's Terry Boyd's World show to promote his debut Mammoth WVH solo album and current tour with KISS.

During the chat was asked about the rumor that Van Halen would reform with him taking over guitar duties in place of his father. He responded, "I think it's rude of people to assume that.

People view bands or actors or musicians as not really people like them, but just kind of a thing that gives them stuff they like. And I think if people sat back and realized that this is really, I just lost my father, and now they're expecting me to take his job and continue to play in the band instead of being my own person, I think it's really rude of people to assume something like that.

"I think it's kind of selfish. If I have to deal with losing my father, I think other people can deal with losing a band that they really like. Some things just suck, and this is one of them. And I think if I can learn to figure out how to deal with it, I think other people should do the same."

