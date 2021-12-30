Wolfgang Tributed Eddie Van Halen On First Anniversary Of His Death 2021 In Review

Social media capture

The 1st anniversary of the death of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen was marked on October 6th by a social media post from his son Wolfgang Van Halen, which became a top 21 story from October 2021.

Wolfgang shared the following tribute, along with a photo with his father, via Instagram, "One year. You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It's just so unfair.

"I'm not ok. I don't think I'll ever be ok. There's so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.

"I'm trying to do my best here without you, but it's really f***ing hard. I hope you're still proud. I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me."

