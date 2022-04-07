Wolfgang Van Halen Cancels Young Guns Dates Due To Covid

(hennemusic) Mammoth WVH has canceled the remaining six shows of the "Young Guns" tour with Dirty Honey after members of the band and crew have tested positive for Covid-19.
"After an incredible weekend in Las Vegas with my family for the Grammys, I flew back yesterday to meet up with my band and crew in North Carolina to continue the 'Young Guns' tour," shared Wolfgang Van Halen on social media on April 5. "This morning as everyone took Covid tests to re-establish the bubble that has served us on the tour, we came to find that members of our band and crew who didn't travel with me were positive. I have tested negative via rapid and PCR tests for the last five days in preparation for the Grammys and still continue to do so.
"With only six shows left in the tour, it breaks my heart that we unfortunately won't be able to continue. Mammoth WVH will do our very best to make up the dates that we missed to the fans in those markets in the future."
Dirty Honey will perform the scheduled dates without Mammoth WVH, with the series wrapping up in Atlanta, GA on April 12. Read more here.
