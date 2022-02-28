.

Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio

Keavin Wiggins | 02-27-2022

Mammoth WVH

Wolfgang Van Halen shared in an interview this past week that he is "ready to get back in the studio" to begin work on Mammoth WVH's sophomore album.

The band is currently on their Young Guns coheadlining tour with Dirty Honey and Wolfgang made an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk last Thursday (February 24th).

He said of the follow-up to Mammoth WVH's self-titled debut album, "We've got a busy year [of touring] ahead of us, I think we're trying to find some time this year to get back in the studio and do another album. I don't wanna guarantee anything, but I'd like to get that done as soon as possible."

Van Halen also shared, "I'm very ready to get back in the studio." We asked is has recorded any music yet, he responded that he has not but said, "We have some leftover tracks from the first album that I'd like to take another look at, maybe add stuff or maybe redo entirely, and then a bunch of new ideas to get into."

