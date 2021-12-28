Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scored 2nd No. 1 2021 In Review

Promo image for No. 1 single

Wolfgang Van Halen had a top 21 story from September 2021 when he earned his second No. 1 single with his solo project Mammoth WVH after his song "Don't Back Down" landed in the top spot on the Active Rock Charts.

"Don't Back Down" follows his debut single, "Distance", which also claimed the top spot on the chart and was released in part as a tribute to his late legendary father Eddie Van Halen.

He had this to say, "That makes 2 consecutive #1 rock singles with 'Distance' and now this. I don't even know what to say. Thanks so much for your support, everyone. Y'all are the f***ing best."

Both track appear on his debut Mammoth WVH album, which Wolfgang recorded all of the instrumental parts on his own. The video for "Don't Back Down" features Wolfgang as every band member and character in the clip. Watch it below:

