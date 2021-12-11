Wolfgang Was Asked To Tribute Eddie Van Halen At Grammys 2021 In Review

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang earned a top 21 story from March 2021 after he shared that he was invited to perform his father's signature solo, "Eruption" at this year's Grammy Awards and also shared his displeasure on the tribute that did make the broadcast.

Eddie was only featured very briefly during the "In Memoriam" part of the broadcast. Wolfgang shared his reaction via Twitter on Monday (March 15th). He said, "The Grammys asked me to play 'Eruption' for the 'In Memoriam' section and I declined. I don't think anyone could have lived up to what my father did for music but himself.

"It was my understanding that there would be an 'In Memoriam' section where bits of songs were performed for legendary artists that had passed. I didn't realize that they would only show Pop for 15 seconds in the middle of 4 full performances for others we had lost.

"What hurt the most was that he wasn't even mentioned when they talked about artists we lost in the beginning of the show. I know rock isn't the most popular genre right now, (and the academy does seem a bit out of touch) but I think it's impossible to ignore the legacy my father left on the instrument, the world of rock, and music in general. There will never be another innovator like him.

"I'm not looking to start some kind of hate parade here, I just wanted to explain my side. I know Pop would probably just laugh it off and say 'Ehh who gives a sh*t?' He was only about the music anyway. The rest didn't matter.

"I'd love to get the opportunity to speak with The Recording Academy not only about the legacy of my father, but the legacy of the Rock genre moving forward.

"Thank you."

