Wolves In The Throne Room Cancel Tour For 'Personal Reasons'

Wolves In The Throne Room have announced that they have been forced to cancel their upcoming early 2022 North American tour "due to personal reasons."

The month-long trek was set to include support from Full Of Hell and Uada and was scheduled to run from January 11th in Seattle until February 11th in Portland, OR.

They had this to say about the cancelation, "To our beloved fans. The upcoming North American tour will be canceled due to personal reasons. We know that our most dedicated fans already have tickets, so we encourage you to get your refund now and have a bit more cash for the Yuletide season.

"This is a enormous disappointment for us all...but we promise that we have other plans for live Rituals in the works and we will see you in the New Year." See the canceled dates below:

1/11 Seattle, WA - Crocodile

1/12 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

1/14 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

1/15 Calgary, AB - Dickens

1/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

1/18 Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

1/19 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

1/20 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

1/21 Chicago, IL - The Metro

1/22 Detroit, MI - El Club

1/23 Toronto, ON - Danforth

1/25 Montreal, QC - Fairmount

1/26 Boston, MA - Sinclair

1/27 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

1/28 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

1/29 Washington, DC - The Black Cat

1/31 Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

2/1 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

2/2 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

2/4 Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

2/5 San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

2/7 Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

2/8 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

2/9 Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

2/11 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

