You Me At Six Announce U.S. Tour

(BMG) English rock band You Me At Six will hit the road this fall in support of their recently released eighth studio album Truth Decay. This will be You Me At Six's first US headline tour since 2019.
The band will be joined by alt-pop multimedia artist Mothica and post-hardcore band Wolf & Bear. The tour will kick off Friday, September 22 in New York, NY, and will include festival appearances at Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY, and Aftershock in Sacramento, CA.
"Really looking forward to coming back to the US, especially as we're bringing along Mothica and Wolf&Bear, it has always been a favourite place of ours to tour," shares vocalist Josh Franceschi. "Truth Decay is coming!"
The Rise Records Presents Truth Decay Tour goes on sale this Friday, May 5 at 10am local time.
YOU ME AT SIX TOUR DATES
9/22 New York, NY Irving Plaza
9/23 Pittsburgh, PA Enclave
9/24 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival*
9/26 Chicago, IL The Metro
9/27 Nashville, TN Basement East
9/29 Charlotte, NC The Underground
9/30 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/1 Orlando, FL The Beacham
10/3 Dallas, TX South Side Music Hall
10/4 Houston, TX Rise Rooftop
10/6 San Diego, CA House of Blues
10/7 San Francisco, CA August Hall
10/8 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival*
10/10 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
10/11 Denver, CO The Gothic Theatre
10/12 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
10/13 Phoenix, AZ The Nile Theater
10/14 Los Angeles, CA The Regent
* Festival appearance, line up differs
