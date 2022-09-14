You Me At Six Recruit Rou Reynolds For 'No Future? Yeah Right'

Single art

You Me At Six have released a brand new single called "No Future? Yeah Right" that features a guest appearance from Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari.

The song follows "Deep Cuts", which was released in July. It is the second single released from their forthcoming studio album, "Truth Decay", which is set to be released early next year.

Frontman Josh Franceschi had this to say about the new track, "'No Future? Yeah Right' is a song that focuses in on breaking the chain of a negative cycle.

"Sometimes we find ourselves under the spell of others' insecurities & if you let people hurt you, they will. Nothing is more disappointing than discovering someone's true colours and them being dark.

"Getting our long-time friend Rou to lend his skills to our angst and defiance made the song that much more profound." Stream the song below:

"No Future? Yeah Right" follows a near frenzy of excitement reached by fans online after the band confirmed their 8th studio record entitled Truth Decay, which will be out early next year.

