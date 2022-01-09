Zac Brown Band Headlining Warner's CRS Luncheon

Event poster

The Zac Brown Band will be headlining the 4th annual Warner Music Nashville Luncheon on Wednesday, February 23rd, that will be taking place during CRS (Country Radio Seminar) 2022.

The performance lineup is also set to include Jessie James Decker, Morgan Evans, Cody Johnson, Randall King, Drew Parker, Michael Ray, and more to come.

"We are excited to be live and in-person with CRS again this year!" said WMN SVP Radio & Streaming Kristen Williams. "What better way to celebrate than with these undeniable artists and their unforgettable performances? This will be a lunch you won't want to miss!"

CRS 2022 will be held Wednesday, February 23 through February 25, 2022. Registration for CRS 2022 is open and available for purchase here.

