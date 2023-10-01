Jax Jones Teams With D.O.D and Ina Wroldsen For 'Won't Forget You'

(Capitol) Jax Jones releases massive trance club stomper, "Won't Forget You" alongside former collaborator D.O.D and Norwegian singer-songwriter Ina Wroldsen. With lyrics about sticking with a partner through everything, the 90s-inspired track fills any room with its anthemic sound and is set to be a late-summer hit for Jax Jones.

Jax says: "Really excited to share "Won't Forget You", my second collaboration with both Ina Wroldsen and D.O.D. Ina and I wrote "Breathe" together a few years ago and it was a huge hit! D.O.D is a friend of mine who I've been working with for a while so it's a real pleasure to get to do this song with him. "Won't Forget You" feels euphoric, old school but modern at the same time and has a really beautiful sentiment. It also makes you dance like crazy so good times are ahead!"

The release of "Won't Forget You" has been gathering momentum during recent sets at Ushuaia, Pacha & Radio 1 Ibiza this summer and follows his debut solo BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance on October 25. The new track follows the earlier 2023 release of Jax's first D.O.D collaboration, "Need You Now" and personal release "Me & My Guitar" with Afrobeats star Fireboy DML which saw him sing on a track for the very first time. Other recent releases from Jax Jones include the contagious, high-energy, monster single "Whistle" with Calum Scott which spent 21 weeks on the UK chart and boasts over 90 million streams on Spotify alone. "Where Did You Go?" with MNEK quickly became the second biggest song of 2022 and boasts over 300 million streams on Spotify alone.

D.O.D has amassed over 100 million streams and continues to be a massive draw on the club and festival circuit playing to capacity crowds at Tomorrowland, Ultra and Creamfields. Ina Wroldsen, on vocals, has worked with Calvin Harris and is an uber successful songwriter fresh off writing Kylie's mega hit and Top 10 return - "Padam Padam."

Responsible for writing all his own music, it's not the first time that Jax has worked with Ina Wroldsen. Ina Wroldsen featured on "Breathe", the hit single with over 178 million streams from his last album, Snacks, which was the U.K.'s best-selling dance album of 2019 and 2020. Ina's vocals also featured on Calvin Harris' huge hit "How Deep Is Your Love", which peaked at Number 2 in the Official Singles Chart and reached the Top 10 in 22 other countries.

Jax Jones' illustrious career as a multi-Platinum selling artist continues to dominate the UK music scene with 8 UK Top 10 singles, 8 UK platinum singles, and over 9.5 billion global and audio streams, delivering consistent electro-pop earworms and verifying him as a mainstay in modern British music. He has collaborated with everyone from Whitney Houston, Ed Sheeran, Diana Ross, Mark Ronson, to Mabel, RAYE, Stefflon Don and Fred again.. With Turkish and Chinese Malaysian heritage, he remains a leading role model for other young Asians facing the difficulty of cutting through a white dominated space.

