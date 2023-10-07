MAX And Dixie D'Amelio Delivers New 'Strings' Video

(Warner) MAX teams up with Dixie D'Amelio on a brand-new version of his rising hit "Strings". She adds another dimension to the track with hypnotic harmonies and an instantly quotable verse as she urges, "I want that matrimony, that cheesy macaroni," in between MAX's unshakable hook. In the accompanying visual, black-and-white footage captures Dixie in the studio with MAX as they cook up this take on "Strings" together.
It represents the next natural step in their creative partnership as Dixie just starred in the music video for the original "Strings" [feat. JVKE & Bazzi] last month, which continues to put up numbers. It has eclipsed 14 million streams and counting in addition to reaching #40 at Hot AC and #41 at Top 40 radio.
"Strings" builds on a new era of music for MAX, which kicked off with Platinum single "Butterflies" feat. Ali Gatie, the 100-million-streamer "IT'S YOU" feat. keshi, plus critical and fan favorites "Gucci Bag" and "Wasabi." When MAX isn't crafting pop sensations for himself, he often lends his talents to enormous artists. Most recently, he co-wrote BTS's single "Yet To Come," which hit #1 on the Billboard Ex-U.S. chart.
