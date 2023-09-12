MAX Recruits Dixie D'Amelio For 'Strings' Video

(Warner) Genre-blurring pop artist MAX has enlisted Dixie D'Amelio to star in the official music video for his brand new single "Strings" feat. JVKE and Bazzi.

The song is currently climbing the charts at U.S. pop radio, now inside the Top 40, as fans fall in love with the heartfelt collaboration by three uniquely talented artists.

"Strings" builds on a new era of music for MAX, which kicked off with Platinum single "Butterflies" feat. Ali Gatie, the 100-million-streamer "IT'S YOU" feat. keshi, plus critical and fan favorites "Gucci Bag" and "Wasabi."

When MAX isn't crafting pop sensations for himself, he often lends his talents to enormous artists. Most recently, he co-wrote BTS's single "Yet To Come," which hit #1 on the Billboard Ex-U.S. chart.

