Randy Travis Coming To Famed Ryman Auditorium

(117) Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis announced he is bringing his More Life Tour to the iconic Ryman Auditorium on June 5, marking an exciting unofficial start to CMA Fest. Alongside Travis' original touring band and special guest vocalist James Dupre the tour guarantees an unforgettable musical odyssey through Travis' chart-topping hits, complemented by video highlights from his illustrious career in music, film and television.
While Randy won't be taking the microphone as he had for over 25 years, prior to the 2013 stroke that left him with aphasia, he and his wife Mary will grace the stage the entire show to engage with fans and the band and enjoy the music. Dupré and the band will perform all 16 of Travis' iconic number ones including "On The Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen" and "Three Wooden Crosses."
Presale begins tomorrow, May 16 at 10 A.M., with public tickets available on Friday, May 17 at 10 A.M. This exciting news follows the recent release of Travis' newest single, "Where That Came From". Collaborating with longtime producer Kyle Lehning and a cadre of talented musicians, recorded his first song in over a decade. Released on May 3, the track debuted on the charts at number 45, buoyed by country radio's enthusiastic reception of Travis's unmistakable voice.
More Life Tour Dates:
May 23 - Abilene, Texas - The Paramount
May 24 - Greenville, Texas - Greenville Municipal Auditorium
June 5 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ryman Auditorium
June 7 - Wichita, Kan. - Orpheum Theatre
June 8 - Kansas City, Mo. - Folly Theater
July 26 - Pigeon Forge, Tenn. - Country Tonite Theatre
Sept. 1 - Panama City Beach, Fla. - Kickoff Jam 2024*
Sept. 14 - Pensacola, Fla. - Saenger Theatre
Sept. 15 - Montgomery, Ala. - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Nov. 1 - Greensburg, Pa. - Palace Theatre
Nov. 2 - Newark, Ohio - Midland Theatre
*special appearance, not More Life Tour
