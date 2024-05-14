Randy Travis Debuts On Billboard Country Airplay Chart For First Time In Two Decades

(117) Randy Travis woke up this weekend for his morning coffee in Oregon where he is preparing for a stroke awareness fundraiser and for the first time in nearly two decades, found himself on the Billboard Country Airplay charts. "Where That Came From", released on May 3, debuted on the chart at number 45 thanks to country radio's warm embrace of that signature voice that changed a generation - Randy Travis.
The song received over 3.3 million first-week global streams with an astounding 82% of those organic, signaling fan appreciation and positive reception hearing the Country Music Hall of Fame member's voice on new music again. A flurry of media coverage began with exclusive interviews from CBS Sunday Morning, Associated Press (READ HERE), and The Bobby Bones Show. Even Joe Rogan highlighted the groundbreaking use of AI on his podcast.
With the help of two amazing songwriters in John Scott Sherrill and Scotty Emerick, Travis' longtime producer Kyle Lehning, the musicians who helped make his songs so iconic for decades of recording and special guest vocalist James Dupré providing a brand new musician credit "vocal bed," and a revolutionary AI-powered voice model, Randy Travis recorded his first song in over a decade.
The GRAMMY Award-winning Grand Ole Opry member has had limited speech for over a decade, after surviving a devastating stroke in 2013 that left him with aphasia.
After the Oregon event, Travis will fly home to Dallas to present at the ACM Awards on Thursday and then to Abilene and Greenville, Texas where he and his original band along with guest vocalist James Dupré will present the More Life Tour, a musical journey through Travis' catalog of hits with video highlights from a legendary career in music, film and television. A busy schedule that signifies the 65-year old country icon has a lot of life left to live and thoroughly enjoys traveling, engaging with fans and participating in the genre he's dedicated his life to - country music.
More Life Tour Dates:
May 23 - Abilene, Texas - The Paramount
May 24 - Greenville, Texas - Greenville Municipal Auditorium
June 5 - Nashville, Tenn. - Announcement Coming this Week
June 7 - Wichita, Kan. - Orpheum Theatre
June 8 - Kansas City, Mo. - Folly Theater
July 26 - Pigeon Forge, Tenn. - Country Tonite Theatre
Sept. 1 - Panama City Beach, Fla. - Kickoff Jam 2024*
Sept. 14 - Pensacola, Fla. - Saenger Theatre
Sept. 15 - Montgomery, Ala. - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Nov. 1 - Greensburg, Pa. - Palace Theatre
Nov. 2 - Newark, Ohio - Midland Theatre
*special appearance, not More Life Tour
Randy Travis Returns With First New Music In More Than A Decade
War Hippies Recruit Randy Travis For Video Of 'Promises' Cover
More Artists Added To Texas Tribute to Randy Travis
Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis' Initial Lineup Announced
Metallica Stars Help Apocalyptica Rock 'One'- Over 200,000 Fans Attend Welcome To Rockville- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Helps Foo Fighters Prank Festival Crowd- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Announces First U.S. Shows In Eight Years- more
Jason Aldean To Tribute Toby Keith At ACM Awards- Randy Travis Debuts On Billboard Country Airplay Chart For First Time In Two Decades- more
Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
Metallica Stars Help Apocalyptica Rock 'One'
Over 200,000 Fans Attend Welcome To Rockville
Armor For Sleep Announce Summer Live Dates
Visions Of Atlantis Deliver 'Mosters' Video
U.K. Subs and Dead Boys Team Up For British Invasion Covers
Returned To The Earth Share First Song From New Album
Rise Against Launching North American Headline Tour
Singled Out: Eleyet McConnell's Don't Tell Me Why