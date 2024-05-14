Randy Travis Debuts On Billboard Country Airplay Chart For First Time In Two Decades

(117) Randy Travis woke up this weekend for his morning coffee in Oregon where he is preparing for a stroke awareness fundraiser and for the first time in nearly two decades, found himself on the Billboard Country Airplay charts. "Where That Came From", released on May 3, debuted on the chart at number 45 thanks to country radio's warm embrace of that signature voice that changed a generation - Randy Travis.

The song received over 3.3 million first-week global streams with an astounding 82% of those organic, signaling fan appreciation and positive reception hearing the Country Music Hall of Fame member's voice on new music again. A flurry of media coverage began with exclusive interviews from CBS Sunday Morning, Associated Press (READ HERE), and The Bobby Bones Show. Even Joe Rogan highlighted the groundbreaking use of AI on his podcast.

With the help of two amazing songwriters in John Scott Sherrill and Scotty Emerick, Travis' longtime producer Kyle Lehning, the musicians who helped make his songs so iconic for decades of recording and special guest vocalist James Dupré providing a brand new musician credit "vocal bed," and a revolutionary AI-powered voice model, Randy Travis recorded his first song in over a decade.

The GRAMMY Award-winning Grand Ole Opry member has had limited speech for over a decade, after surviving a devastating stroke in 2013 that left him with aphasia.

After the Oregon event, Travis will fly home to Dallas to present at the ACM Awards on Thursday and then to Abilene and Greenville, Texas where he and his original band along with guest vocalist James Dupré will present the More Life Tour, a musical journey through Travis' catalog of hits with video highlights from a legendary career in music, film and television. A busy schedule that signifies the 65-year old country icon has a lot of life left to live and thoroughly enjoys traveling, engaging with fans and participating in the genre he's dedicated his life to - country music.

More Life Tour Dates:

May 23 - Abilene, Texas - The Paramount

May 24 - Greenville, Texas - Greenville Municipal Auditorium

June 5 - Nashville, Tenn. - Announcement Coming this Week

June 7 - Wichita, Kan. - Orpheum Theatre

June 8 - Kansas City, Mo. - Folly Theater

July 26 - Pigeon Forge, Tenn. - Country Tonite Theatre

Sept. 1 - Panama City Beach, Fla. - Kickoff Jam 2024*

Sept. 14 - Pensacola, Fla. - Saenger Theatre

Sept. 15 - Montgomery, Ala. - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

Nov. 1 - Greensburg, Pa. - Palace Theatre

Nov. 2 - Newark, Ohio - Midland Theatre

*special appearance, not More Life Tour

