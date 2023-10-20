'A Heroes & Friends Tribute To Randy Travis' Lineup Announced

(117) Outback Presents released the lineup for 'A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis - 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time' at Von Braun Center's Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7 pm.
The once-in-a-lifetime event will include performances of Randy's twenty-three global # 1 hits by hitmakers and some of Randy's favorite rising stars including Randy Travis, Kane Brown, Aaron Lewis, Ben Haggard, Craig Campbell, Darryl Worley, David Nail, Dennis Quaid, Garrett Miles, Jacob Tolliver, James Dupre, Jamie O'neal, Jerrod Niemann, John Berry, Lorrie Morgan, Shane Owens, Shenandoah, T. Graham Brown, Taylor Hicks, Thompson Square, Tony Jackson, The Original Randy Travis Band and surprise guests.
A portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Randy Travis Foundation. The foundation is focused on stroke and aphasia awareness and supporting music education in schools.
Past tribute concerts at VBC Propst Arena have included artists such as Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Big & Rich, Gavin DeGraw, Sara Evans, Riley Green, Home Free, Jamey Johnson, Tracy Lawrence, Dustin Lynch, Justin Moore, Sam Moore, The Oak Ridge Boys, Brad Paisley, Jelly Roll, Michael W. Smith, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Gretchen Wilson, and Wynonna, just to name a few.
Tickets are on sale now at the Von Braun Center box office as well as ticketmaster.com and randytravis.com.
