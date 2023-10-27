.

Gia Ford 'Falling In Love Again' With New Single and Video

10-27-2023

Gia Ford 'Falling In Love Again' With New Single and Video

(SRO) Alternative pop visionary Gia Ford has just released her captivating new single 'Falling in Love Again' via Chrysalis Records. 'Falling in Love Again' is an unusual but poignant depiction of how grief makes us behave in ways we wouldn't expect. "

This song is based on a story my friends told me about their dad and his late wife, and how for a while after her death, no one could replace her. He used to dress his new girlfriends in clothes like hers," GIA explains. "At first it sounds odd, and might make you feel uncomfortable. But really it's a love song, just told in a different way."

For GIA FORD, those figures on the fringes of society are by far the most fascinating. Her songs tell the stories of the downtrodden to the downright dangerous. Her haunting previous single 'Alligator' (released this past summer) perfectly illustrates this, and through her vivid storytelling, we begin to hear familiar, uncomfortable truths about ourselves.

The UK-based GIA was recently announced as an official artist for SXSW 2024. Meantime, back home GIA was also announced as part of The Great Escape's FIRST FIFTY, which will see her headline Paper Dress Vintage, London, at their launch on November 15.

Gia Ford' "Falling In Love Again" Video

Gia Ford 'Falling In Love Again' With New Single and Video

