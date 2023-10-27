.

The New Colossus Festival Announce First Round Of Artists For 2024

10-27-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

New Colossus Festival Event poster
Event poster

(PR) The New Colossus Festival returns to New York City's Lower East Side March 6-10, 2024, delivering another highly curated lineup of emerging artists from around the world including: CLT DRP (UK), Crows (UK), Cucamaras (UK), Heffner (US), Holiday Ghosts (UK), Housewife (CA), Human Colonies (IT), Lucy Kruger & the Lost Boys (DE), Luge (CA), Nobro (CA), Palomino Blond (US), Raue (US), Shelf Lives (UK), Spyres (UK), Subsonic Eye (SG), Sugar For The Pill (GR), The Tazers (ZA), Ugly (UK), Venus Girls (UK), Vox Rea (CA), WAN (PE), + More!

Kicking off on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, and running until Sunday, March 10, the showcase festival and industry conference is an opportunity to discover the next wave of artists across multiple independent NYC venues including Mercury Lounge, Berlin, Arlene's Grocery, Bowery Ballroom, Bowery Electric, Heaven Can Wait, Pianos, and more.

Started in 2019, The New Colossus Festival has established itself as the first stop in the US for many emerging international artists. Festival alumni include GIFT (US), Jaywood (CA), Kiwi Jr. (CA), Peel Dream Magazine (US), Penelope Isles (UK), Pom Poko (NO), Pom Pom Squad (US), Sid Simons (US), Sobs (SG), The Orielles (UK), Thus Love (US), Water From Your Eyes (US), and over 500 other artists.

Named after Emma Lazurus's 1883 sonnet featured on The Statue of Liberty, The New Colossus Festival is a multi-day, multi-venue showcase and conference for emerging musical talent from around the world that converges on New York City's Lower East Side.

The first wave of handpicked artists and bands include:


AY WING & CHUUWEE (DE/CH/US)
Bells Larsen (CA)
Bruiser and Bicycle (US)
Canned Pineapple (UK)
CHAII (NZ)
Chavez Cartel (AU)
church crush (US)
CLT DRP (UK)
Coral Moons (US)
Crows (UK)
Crystal Canyon (US)
Cucamaras (UK)
Data Animal (DE)
DD Island (US)
Diary (US)
Dirty Sound Magnet (CH)
Durian Silo (US)
DYE CRAP (FR)
Factual Brains (US)
Family Jools (UK)
flirting. (UK)
Flowers for the Dead (US)
FRANKIIE (CA)
Getdown Services (UK)
Head North (US)
Heffner (US)
Hiding Places (US)
Holiday Ghosts (UK)
Hollows (UK)
HUGMYND (UK)
Housewife (CA)
Human Colonies (IT)
Iceblynk (US)
Idle Hours (UK)
iskwē (CA)
Jelly Kelly (US)
Keep (US)
King Bug (US)
Kingfisher (SE)
KT Laine (CA)
Langkamer (UK)
Last Waltzon (CA)
Lavender Blush (US)
Los Premios (ES)
Love Language (CA)
Loveseat Pete (US)
Loviet (CA)
LOW-RES (SE)
Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys (DE)
Luge (CA)
Moon Walker (US)
Nara's Room (US)
Ni-o Disco (US)
NOBRO (CA)
Oceans (AU)
Orange Doors (US)
Orchestra Gold (US)
OSKA (AT)
Palomino Blond (US)
PANIK FLOWER (US)
Petite League (US)
P.H.0 (US)
Phantom Handshakes (US)
Phantom Signals (US)
Phantom Wave (US)
Prewn (US)
Programmique (US)
Radio Trapani (IT/NL)
Raue (US)
Retrofile (CA)
Rip Pop Mutant (CA)
Roost.World (US)
Rosier (CA)
Ruby Tingle (UK)
Saloon Dion (UK)
Sasha Cay (CA)
Scrounge (UK)
Sham Family (CA)
Shelf Lives (UK)
Shunk (CA)
Silent Mass (US)
Silver Liz (US)
Slash Need (CA)
Spyres (UK)
Starcleaner Reunion (US)
Strawberry Launch (US)
Subsonic Eye (SG)
Sugar For The Pill (GR)
Sun Entire (CA)
sunnsetter (CA)
Swutscher (DE)
Talking to Shadows (US)
Teddy Hunter (UK)
Telula (US)
The Band Cope (US)
The National Honor Society (US)
The Tazers (ZA)
The Wesleys (CA)
Two-Man Giant Squid (US)
Ugly (UK)
Uninvited (UK)
Venus Grrrls (UK)
Vox Rea (CA)
WAN (PE)
Winona Forever (CA)
MORE TBA!

Related Stories
The New Colossus Festival Announce First Round Of Artists For 2024

More New Colossus Festival News

Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg- Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'- more

The Last Beatles Song Coming Next Week- The Rolling Stones And Lady Gaga Release 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven' Live Video- more

advertisement
Reviews

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics

KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again

Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago

Latest News

Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg

Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'

Motley Crue Shout At The Devil For 40th Anniversary

Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Go 'The Distance' As New Album Arrives

Mark Tremonti Gets Animated For 'Christmas Morning' Video

Queen Deliver 'A Kind Of Magic' For The Greatest Live

The Gaslight Anthem Deliver History Books With Halloween Themed 'Spider Bites' Video

In This Moment 'Damaged' With Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills