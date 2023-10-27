The New Colossus Festival Announce First Round Of Artists For 2024

(PR) The New Colossus Festival returns to New York City's Lower East Side March 6-10, 2024, delivering another highly curated lineup of emerging artists from around the world including: CLT DRP (UK), Crows (UK), Cucamaras (UK), Heffner (US), Holiday Ghosts (UK), Housewife (CA), Human Colonies (IT), Lucy Kruger & the Lost Boys (DE), Luge (CA), Nobro (CA), Palomino Blond (US), Raue (US), Shelf Lives (UK), Spyres (UK), Subsonic Eye (SG), Sugar For The Pill (GR), The Tazers (ZA), Ugly (UK), Venus Girls (UK), Vox Rea (CA), WAN (PE), + More!
Kicking off on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, and running until Sunday, March 10, the showcase festival and industry conference is an opportunity to discover the next wave of artists across multiple independent NYC venues including Mercury Lounge, Berlin, Arlene's Grocery, Bowery Ballroom, Bowery Electric, Heaven Can Wait, Pianos, and more.
Started in 2019, The New Colossus Festival has established itself as the first stop in the US for many emerging international artists. Festival alumni include GIFT (US), Jaywood (CA), Kiwi Jr. (CA), Peel Dream Magazine (US), Penelope Isles (UK), Pom Poko (NO), Pom Pom Squad (US), Sid Simons (US), Sobs (SG), The Orielles (UK), Thus Love (US), Water From Your Eyes (US), and over 500 other artists.
Named after Emma Lazurus's 1883 sonnet featured on The Statue of Liberty, The New Colossus Festival is a multi-day, multi-venue showcase and conference for emerging musical talent from around the world that converges on New York City's Lower East Side.
