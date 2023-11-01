Dalton Dover Launching Never Giving Up On That Tour

(EBM) After honing his live show with festival dates and supporting acts such as Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore and Chase Rice, Dalton Dover is gearing up to embark on his first headlining club tour with his Never Giving Up On That Tour, kicking off Feb. 9 in Birmingham, Ala., and featuring dates across the southeast into the spring.

"We've had so much fun on the road this year, whether we played festivals like CMA Fest, local fairs or supporting some of my favorite artists and introducing ourselves to new fans," shares Dover. "It's been amazing to learn from some of the best in the industry on how to deliver a high-impact show, and we can't wait to bring our best to these shows in 2024!"

Dover recently premiered the official music video for "Giving Up On That" on CMT, CMT Music, CMT.com and Paramount's Times Square Billboard. Directed by Tristan Cusick, the video was filmed near Dover's hometown in Rome, Georgia. Watch it HERE.

"Every scene in the video is just somewhere that means something to me, places where I grew up," Dover shared with CMT.com. "The people in the video are some of the most important people in my life. Growing up, you're playing all these small venues around here. Little did you know 12 years later, you'd sign a record deal and film your first music video at the same exact place, the same bar that you played one of your first hometown shows in."

Named a Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT's LISTEN UP 2023 Class, Dover released Never Giving Up On That via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records. An eight-song collection, the project features two new songs including "Dirt Roads and Jesus" and an alluring cover of "If I Ain't Got You," among fan-favorites such as "Baby I Am," "You Got A Small Town" and "Night To Go."

In addition to being a part of UMG Nashville/Mercury Records, Dover is signed with United Talent Agency for worldwide booking representation in all areas, along with Sony Music Publishing Nashville in partnership with Droptine Music Publishing.

Dalton Dover's Never Giving Up On That Tour

Feb. 9 Zydeco Birmingham, AL

Feb. 10 Eddie's Attic Atlanta, GA

Feb. 16 Tuffy's Music Box Sanford, FL

Feb. 17 High Dive Gainesville, FL

Feb. 23 Proud Larry's Oxford, MS

Feb. 24 Hub City Jackson, TN

April 5 Bronze Peacock Houston, TX

April 6 The Lot Mansfield, TX

April 11 40 Watt Athens, GA

April 12 Barrelhouse Ballroom Chattanooga, TN

April 13 Open Chord Knoxville, TN

April 26 Terminal South Tifton, GA

April 27 Capitol Theatre Macon, GA

Upcoming and Previously Announced Tour Dates

Nov. 4 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair Jacksonville, FL

Nov. 12 KASE 101 Acoustic Christmas Cedar Park, TX

Jan. 29-Feb. 1 Boots on the Beach Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

June 20-22 Country Jam Mack, CO

June 28 Country Fest 2024 Cadott, WI

