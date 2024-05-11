Dalton Dover Goes Big With 'Burn Me In This Bar' Video Premiere

(EBM) UMG Nashville/Mercury Records recording artist Dalton Dover premieres the official music video for his rollicking track "Bury Me In This Bar" with CMT, CMT Music and Paramount Times Square Billboard ahead of the single's official country radio add date on Monday, May 13.

"I feel like the concept of this video takes the song to the next level. It really paints you a picture of what it'd look like to actually be buried in a bar," Dover shared with CMT.com. "I think the fun and lively nature of this song is represented well in this video and I hope fans see that and instantly smile and sing along!"

"Bury Me In This Bar" was written by Dover with Dan Isbell, Jamie Davis and Benjy Davis, and produced by longtime collaborator Matt McVaney (McV), as MusicRow praises, "Dover continues his winning ways with this romping, stomping honky tonker with flourishes of steel and galloping rhythm. Thirsty for real country music? Belly up to this bar. You need the song on your playlist, now more than ever."

"This is one of my favorite songs I've ever been a part of writing," Dover shares. "We really wanted to capture the fun and energy of those '90s country bar anthems that you just can't skip or resist singing along with when you hear it. I believe it's one that would make my heroes proud, and we can't wait to hear people sing it with us on the road."

As the follow-up to Dover's first official single "Giving Up On That," which was most added at country radio upon its debut, "Bury Me In This Bar" earned notable playlisting upon its release, including Amazon's Brand New Music and Breakthrough Country; Apple Music's Best New Songs and Apple Music Country; Pandora's New Country station; Spotify's New Music Friday, New Boots, New Music Friday Country and the cover of Country Frequency; and YouTube's RELEASED and Country's New Crop.

Dover will perform across multiple stages at CMA Fest, including the Billboard Presents Bud Light Backyard lineup on June 7 at Tin Roof Nashville and Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park on Sunday, June 9.

He recently embarked on his first headlining club tour, the Never Giving Up On That Tour, and he will perform at festivals across the U.S. this summer before heading out to support Sam Hunt on the Locked Up Tour this fall.

Dalton Dover Tour Dates

June 7 // Billboard Presents Bud Light Backyard at Tin Roof Nashville // Nashville, TN

June 8 // Hueytown Park // Hueytown, AL

June 9 // CMA Fest at Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park // Nashville, TN

June 20-22 // Country Jam // Mack, CO

June 28 // Country Fest 2024 // Cadott, WI

July 4 // I-105 Country Freedom Fest // Quarryville, PA

Aug. 10 // Hollywood Outdoors // Grantville, PA*

Aug. 15 // CMAC // Canandaigua, NY*

Aug. 17 // Lasso Festival // Montreal, QC

Sept. 18 // Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena // Vancouver, BC*

Sept. 20 // Scotiabank Saddledome // Calgary, AB*

Sept. 21 // Rogers Place // Edmonton, AB*

Sept. 23 // SaskTel Centre // Saskatoon, SK*

Sept. 24 // Canada Life Centre // Winnipeg, MB*

Sept. 27 // Canadian Tire Cengtre // Ottawa, ON*

Sept. 28 // Budweiser Gardens // London, ON*

Related Stories

Dalton Dover Launching Never Giving Up On That Tour

Dalton Dover Releases 'Never Giving Up On That'

Dalton Dover Celebrates His Mom With 'I Wouldn't Be Here'

News > Dalton Dover