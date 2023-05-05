Dalton Dover Celebrates His Mom With 'I Wouldn't Be Here'

(UMG Nashville) On the heels of his first single via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records "Giving Up On That" earning the title of most-added the week of its debut at Country radio, Dalton Dover releases "I Wouldn't Be Here," paying tribute his momma ahead of Mother's Day. Dover's Instagram followers got a preview of the song when he shared his mom's reaction to hearing it for the first time.

"I wrote 'I Wouldn't Be Here' for one of the most important people in my life, my momma," shares Dover. "She's my best friend, the greatest Mimi to my babies and the wisest woman I've ever met. I'm so grateful that I get to call her mom."

Written by Dover with Russell Sutton and Dan Isabell, "I Wouldn't Be Here" touches on the highs and lows of growing up and the saving grace of Dover's mother, as he speaks to her directly throughout the song:

Every little league game, every middle school play

Every time I scraped my knee

Every double shift, every penny pinched

Was for my brother and sister and me

My first song came out all wrong, but you told me it was good

I'm standing now to a sold out crowd just like you said I would

Every time I hit rock bottom

You picked me right back up

When I felt like I was nothing

You said son you're more than enough

I'm the man I am today because you cared

I wouldn't be here if you hadn't been there

Named a Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT's LISTEN UP 2023 Class, Dover made his international debut at C2C: Country to Country Festival's CMA Songwriters Series before joining Chase Rice on the Way Down Yonder Tour. This summer, the Georgia native will perform at the Nissan Stadium Platform Stage and Chevy Vibes Stage at CMA Fest, along with opening for Luke Combs at his Gillette Stadium stop in July and select dates with Parker McCollum among festival and headlining shows.

See the dates and stream the new song below:

Dalton Dover Upcoming Tour Dates

May 5 Downtown Commons Concert Series w/ Matt Stell Clarksville, TN

May 6 Grand Ole Opry Nashville, TN

May 19 Georgia Country Jam Atlanta, GA

May 20 WYCD Detroit Hoedown Detroit, MI

May 23 Froggy 101's Guitars & Stars After Party Scranton, PA

June 9 CMA Fest - Nissan Stadium Platform Stage Nashville, TN

June 10 CMA Fest - Chevy Vibes Stage Nashville, TN

June 15 KC Live! Kansas City, MO

June 22 Rams Head Live! w/ Chase Rice Baltimore, MD

June 23 Mulcahy's Pub And Concert Hall w/ Chase Rice Wantagh, NY

June 24 Kegs Canalside w/ Chase Rice Jordan, NY

July 3 Greatest 4th in the North Country Stars & Stripes Concert Lake City, MI

July 8 Showare Center Kent, WA

July 14 Orion Amphitheater w/ Parker McCollum Huntsville, AL

July 15 The Wharf Amphitheater w/ Parker McCollum Orange Beach, AL

July 22 Jack Daniels Old No. 7 and Country Cocktails Presents Foxborough, MA

Luke Combs Bootleggers Tailgate Party Powered by

Whiskey Jam

July 25 Elkhart County Fair Goshen, IN

Aug. 5 Victory Live Featuring WGAR Country Jam Cleveland, OH

Aug. 12 Voices of America Country Music Festival 2023 West Chester, OH

Aug. 24 Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN

w/ Parker McCollum

Aug. 25 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre w/ Parker McCollum Charlotte, NC

Aug. 26 CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville, SC

w/ Parker McCollum

