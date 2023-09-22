Dalton Dover Releases 'Never Giving Up On That'

(Mercury Nashville) Named a Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT's LISTEN UP 2023 Class, Dalton Dover releases his eight-song collection Never Giving Up On That via Mercury Records/UMG Nashville, featuring two new songs including "Dirt Roads and Jesus" and an alluring cover of "If I Ain't Got You."

"This has been such an exciting time in my life, and it means so much to be able to share it with all of you," shares Dover. "So many milestones and memories have been made with these songs and what better way to celebrate that than putting them all together and adding some new ones. We can't wait to bring more new music to you soon."

Along with "If I Ain't Got You," a staple and fan-favorite in his live set, "Dirt Roads and Jesus," written by Dover with his producer Matt McVaney and Alex Maxwell, is a striking ballad, expressing where he feels closest to God. As he debuted the song during his first performance at the Grand Ole Opry, he explained he'd faced some tough times throughout his life, but his faith has always brought him out the other side to better days.

Today's release follows barn-burner "Night To Go," praised by MusicRow as Dover "has already proved himself to be a masterful country balladeer, a story-song teller, a heartache prince and a heart-tugging sentimentalist...He can also spit out a country rocker with the best of 'em: this kicks hillbilly butt," asserting the song is "more proof that stardom should knock on his door."

Dover's first official single "Giving Up On That" debuted as the most-added song at Country radio and continues to climb the charts. The official music video, filmed near Dover's hometown in Rome, Georgia, will premiere next Wednesday, Sept. 27 on CMT, CMT Music, CMT.com and Paramount's Times Square Billboard.

He made his international debut earlier this year at C2C: Country to Country Festival's CMA Songwriters Series before joining Chase Rice on the Way Down Yonder Tour. This summer, Dover performed across four stages at CMA Fest, including the Nissan Stadium Platform Stage, and played Luke Combs' Whiskey Jam Bootleggers Tailgate Party at Gillette Stadium in July. He has been on the road with select dates supporting Tyler Hubbard, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore and Priscilla Block among festival performances.

Related Stories

Dalton Dover Celebrates His Mom With 'I Wouldn't Be Here'

More Dalton Dover News