.

Chris Janson Took Fans On 'Holiday Road' For The Wonderful World of Disney

11-28-2023
Chris Janson Took Fans On 'Holiday Road' For The Wonderful World of DisneySocial media capture

(TPR) On Sunday night, multi-Platinum Country music star, Chris Janson, closed out ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" with his electrifying cover of the joyful classic tune, "Holiday Road."

The toe-tapping song, written by the legendary Lindsey Buckingham, holds cherished memories for so many, including Janson, who not only brings his signature vibrancy to the vocal but also shows off his skills at the drums on this classic that is sure to get everyone jolly for the holidays.

Chris Janson's version of "Holiday Road" is available now (via Big Machine Label Group and Janson's Harpeth 60; produced by Chris Janson and Julian Raymond). ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney" Magical Holiday Celebration" re-airs on Hulu and Disney+ starting today.

Next up, fans can check out Chris' showstopping performances during the upcoming NBC "Christmas at the Opry" special which features the best and brightest voices in Country music. The festive two-hour special "Christmas at the Opry" (airing on NBC on December 7th) will treat viewers to an array of Christmas favorites, holiday classics and today's biggest hits. Janson takes the stage during the special to perform his cover of "Holiday Road" and a heart-pounding rendition of "Run, Run Rudolph."

Related Stories
Chris Janson Took Fans On 'Holiday Road' For The Wonderful World of Disney

Chris Janson Performs 'All I Need Is You' On TODAY Show

Chris Janson Rocks HeartCountry Album Release Party

Chris Janson Delivers 'The Outlaw Side Of Me'

Chris Janson Celebrates 'The Outlaw Side of Me' at the Grand Ole Opry

News > Chris Janson

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert- Dolly Parton Scores Biggest Chart Debut With Her Rockstar Album- Metallica- more

Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker Dead At 64- Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award- more

Reviews

Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack

Lee Oskar - She Said Mahalo

Rock Reads: Iron Maiden

Latest News

Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert

Dolly Parton Scores Biggest Chart Debut With Her Rockstar Album

Metallica To Make History At Soundstorm Festival

Iron Maiden Add Dates To 2024 The Future Past Tour

Start 2024 With How David Lee Roth Changed The World

Nickelback Add Euro Leg To Get Rollin' World Tour

Killing Joke Members Pay Tribute To Kevin 'Geordie' Walker

The Rods Channel Motorhead With 'Shockwave'