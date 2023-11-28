Chris Janson Took Fans On 'Holiday Road' For The Wonderful World of Disney

(TPR) On Sunday night, multi-Platinum Country music star, Chris Janson, closed out ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" with his electrifying cover of the joyful classic tune, "Holiday Road."

The toe-tapping song, written by the legendary Lindsey Buckingham, holds cherished memories for so many, including Janson, who not only brings his signature vibrancy to the vocal but also shows off his skills at the drums on this classic that is sure to get everyone jolly for the holidays.

Chris Janson's version of "Holiday Road" is available now (via Big Machine Label Group and Janson's Harpeth 60; produced by Chris Janson and Julian Raymond). ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney" Magical Holiday Celebration" re-airs on Hulu and Disney+ starting today.

Next up, fans can check out Chris' showstopping performances during the upcoming NBC "Christmas at the Opry" special which features the best and brightest voices in Country music. The festive two-hour special "Christmas at the Opry" (airing on NBC on December 7th) will treat viewers to an array of Christmas favorites, holiday classics and today's biggest hits. Janson takes the stage during the special to perform his cover of "Holiday Road" and a heart-pounding rendition of "Run, Run Rudolph."

