Ricochet Inducted Into The Oklahoma Music Hall Of Fame

(2911) Country music group and 90s hitmakers Ricochet were recently inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall Of Fame along with Bryan White, Verlon Thompson, Jerry Huffer, Timothy Long, Shelby Eicher, and David Webb. Celebrating music careers from several genres and aspects, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame honors Oklahomans who have impacted the music industry. Restless Heart and Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame members Dave Innis and Greg Jennings were on hand to induct Ricochet for this prestigious honor. Also included in the ceremony was Ricochet joining Wade Hayes for a special tribute to the legendary Toby Keith.

"Growing up in Oklahoma, one could only dream of such recognition. We are honored even to be considered, much less be amongst so many Oklahoma icons in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Thank you to our fans, ENCORE Music Group, for new opportunities, and, of course, the Hall of Fame, for bestowing such an honor." - Heath Wright, RICOCHET

"Ricochet has been one of the most important and powerful bands coming from Oklahoma in the past 30 or more years. Each member is highly proficient with their craft, and when they perform you are hearing the result of a group of highly polished and professional musicians that never miss. They put on a show! We are honored to have them inducted into our Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame." - Tony L. Corbell, Executive Director

RICOCHET is:

Heath Wright - Lead Vocals, Lead Guitar & Fiddle

Chris Hempfling - Drums & Vocals

Larry Hight - Steel Guitar, Electric and Acoustic Guitar, Saxophone & Vocals

Bruce Bennett - Bass & Vocals

RICOCHET is the only country group to chart our National Anthem and is in constant demand to perform it live. They have released their current album 'Ricochet Then & Now... The Hits & More.' Ricochet continues to play their chart-topping, gold-selling single, "Daddy's Money," along with their Top-10 hits, "What Do I Know," "Love Is Stronger Than Pride," and the Top-20 "He Left A Lot To Be Desired."

Track listing for 'Ricochet Then & Now... The Hits & More'

THEN:

What Do I Know

Daddy's Money

Love Is Stronger Than Pride

He Left A Lot To Be Desired

What You Leave Behind

That's Love

NOW:

Keep You Lovin' Me

No Wrong Way

It's Gonna Be Something

The Beauty of Who You Are

Feel Like Fallin'

I Knew

I Had To Be

Sweet Tea

Freedom Isn't Free

RICOCHET On Tour:

Mar 09 Flickinger Center for Performing Arts / Alamogordo, N.M.

Apr 20 McPherson Opera House / McPherson, Ks

May 18 Poconos Park / Bushkill, Pa.

May 19 Cadillac Ranch / Oxon Hill, Md.

May 25 Wyloh Ranch / Grandview, Texas

Jun 07 Milligan June Jubilee w/Collin Raye / Milligan, Neb.

Jun 08 CMA Music Fest / Nashville, Tenn.

Jun 29 Riverfest / Conway, S.C.

Jul 02 PRIVATE EVENT / Bismarck, N.D.

Jul 04 Murray State University / Murray, Ky.

Jul 20 El Dorado Springs Park / El Dorado Springs, Mo.

Aug 03 Daniels County Fairgrounds / Scobey, Mt.

Sep 06 Silver Dollar City / Branson, Mo.

Sep 20 URA Seeger Memorial Auditorium w/Terri Clark / West Lebanon, Ind.

Sep 21 BMI Event Center w/Terri Clark / Versailles, Ohio

Related Stories

RICOCHET Being Honored By Oklahoma Music Hall Of Fame

Singled Out: Scotty Hollywood's The Ricochet

Ricochet Announce New Tour

News > Ricochet