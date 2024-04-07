Hear Mat Kearney's New Song 'Sumac'

(Stunt Company) Nashville-based, Oregon-born multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Mat Kearney conjures warm indie folk on new single "Sumac". The song is the latest stunning track to drop ahead of Kearney's forthcoming new self-titled full-length studio album due out May 15th via Middle Kid Records.
"Sumac" was written by Kearney and The Brook and the Bluff's Joseph Settine, it was produced and engineered by Kearney and mixed by longtime collaborator and multi-platinum award winning mixer Robert Marvin (Kelly Clarkson, Julia Michaels, Ben Rector).
"Sumac" is the fourth single to precede the new album, which will be Kearney's first LP in more than three years. In addition to producing this latest single, Kearney took the production reins on several of the album tracks, while Micah Tawkls (Hayley Williams, Liza Anne, COIN), Marc Scibilia (Breland, Robin Schultz, Teddy Swims) and Mokita (Zac Brown Band, Demi Lovato, David Guetta) assisted with the rest. In addition, Settine's band The Brook and the Bluff played as the backing band on several of the album's tracks including last month's captivating and buoyant single "Palisades".
Along with news of the new album last month, Kearney announced a massive US headline tour that kicks off in June and continues in the fall with all the confirmed tour dates below.
Confirmed US Tour Dates:
5/5 - Charleston, SC - LiveWild Festival
6/13 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre
6/14 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
6/15 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
6/17 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theater
6/18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
6/21 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
6/22 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm
6/24 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up
6/25 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
6/27 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre
6/28 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
9/10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
9/12 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
9/13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theatre
9/14 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
9/16 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
9/17 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre
9/19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman
9/20 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival
9/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
9/23 - Raleigh, NC - Carolina Theater
9/24 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater
9/26 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
9/27 - Glenside, PA - Keswick
9/28 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater
9/30 - Albany, NY - The Egg
10/1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
10/2 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
11/7 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater
11/8 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater
11/9 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11/11 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center
11/12 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
11/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
11/15 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay
11/16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
11/18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre
11/19 - Menlo Park, CA - Guild Theater
11/20 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre
