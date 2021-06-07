Mat Kearney has announced the first leg of his January Flower Tour which he will be launching in support of his recently released new studio album "January Flower".
The tour is set to kick off on October 15th at ACL Live at The Moody in Austin, TX and will run until November 15th with the final show at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN.
Prior to the fall run of dates, Mat will be playing three summer shows beginning on August 1st at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, CO, followed by concerts in Boulder and Salt Lake City. See all of the dates below:
Mat Kearney Unplugs For January Flower Acoustic EP
Mat Kearney Shares Ozark Inspired 'Say It Now'
Mat Kearney Goes 'Anywhere With You' With New Video
Mat Kearney Shares New Song 'Anywhere With You'
Mat Kearney Takes A Wild Ride In 'Pontiac' Video
Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Work On New Studio Album- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard- Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour- Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time- Nick Oliveri- more
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates
Dispatch Unplugging For Intimate Acoustic Tour
Noel Gallagher 'Flying On The Ground' With New Video
Mat Kearney Announces January Flower Tour
Urne Release 'The Palace of Devils & Wolves' Video
The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour
Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Work On New Studio Album Says Nikki Sixx
Architects Announce North American Tour