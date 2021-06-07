.

Mat Kearney Announces January Flower Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-07-2021

Mat Kearney tour poster

Mat Kearney has announced the first leg of his January Flower Tour which he will be launching in support of his recently released new studio album "January Flower".

The tour is set to kick off on October 15th at ACL Live at The Moody in Austin, TX and will run until November 15th with the final show at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN.

Prior to the fall run of dates, Mat will be playing three summer shows beginning on August 1st at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, CO, followed by concerts in Boulder and Salt Lake City. See all of the dates below:

January Flower Tour Dates


August 1st - Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, CO
August 2nd - Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder, CO
August 4th - Red Butte in Salt Lake City, UT
October 15th - ACL Live at The Moody in Austin, TX
October 16th - House of Blues in Houston, TX
October 17th - House of Blues in Dallas, TX
October 19th - The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK
October 20th - Tulsa Theater in Tulsa, OK
October 21st - Liberty Hall in Lawrence, KS
October 23rd - The Pageant in St. Louis, MO
October 24th - The Blue Note in Columbia, MO
October 25th - Egyptian Room in Indianapolis, IN
October 27th - Brown Theater in Louisville, KY
October 28th - Newport Music Hall in Columbus, OH
October 29th - Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH
November 1st - The Lyric Theatre in Birmingham, AL
November 2nd - Georgia Theater in Athens, GA
November 3rd - Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, FL
November 5th - Amaturo Theater in Fort Lauderdale, FL
November 6th - House of Blues in Orlando, FL
November 8th - Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC
November 10th - The Ritz in Raleigh, NC
November 11th - The Fillmore in Charlotte, NC
November 12th - Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, TN
November 14th - The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC
November 15th - Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN

