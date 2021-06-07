Mat Kearney Announces January Flower Tour

Mat Kearney has announced the first leg of his January Flower Tour which he will be launching in support of his recently released new studio album "January Flower".

The tour is set to kick off on October 15th at ACL Live at The Moody in Austin, TX and will run until November 15th with the final show at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN.

Prior to the fall run of dates, Mat will be playing three summer shows beginning on August 1st at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, CO, followed by concerts in Boulder and Salt Lake City. See all of the dates below:

January Flower Tour Dates

August 1st - Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, COAugust 2nd - Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder, COAugust 4th - Red Butte in Salt Lake City, UTOctober 15th - ACL Live at The Moody in Austin, TXOctober 16th - House of Blues in Houston, TXOctober 17th - House of Blues in Dallas, TXOctober 19th - The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OKOctober 20th - Tulsa Theater in Tulsa, OKOctober 21st - Liberty Hall in Lawrence, KSOctober 23rd - The Pageant in St. Louis, MOOctober 24th - The Blue Note in Columbia, MOOctober 25th - Egyptian Room in Indianapolis, INOctober 27th - Brown Theater in Louisville, KYOctober 28th - Newport Music Hall in Columbus, OHOctober 29th - Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OHNovember 1st - The Lyric Theatre in Birmingham, ALNovember 2nd - Georgia Theater in Athens, GANovember 3rd - Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, FLNovember 5th - Amaturo Theater in Fort Lauderdale, FLNovember 6th - House of Blues in Orlando, FLNovember 8th - Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SCNovember 10th - The Ritz in Raleigh, NCNovember 11th - The Fillmore in Charlotte, NCNovember 12th - Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, TNNovember 14th - The Orange Peel in Asheville, NCNovember 15th - Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN

