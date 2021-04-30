Mat Kearney Shares Ozark Inspired 'Say It Now'

Mat Kearney has released a visualizer video for his brand new single "Say In Now." The track comes from his forthcoming album, "January Flower", which is set to hit stores on May 21st.

He had this to say about the inspiration for the song, "I actually wrote 'Say It Now' after watching an episode of Ozark. There's a scene where the dad is texting his estranged daughter and he gets the 3 dots from her on his phone only to have them disappear.

The song was written about the desire to make connections when things are left unsaid. Sometimes to really love someone you have to put it all out there." Watch the video below:

