.

Mat Kearney Shares Ozark Inspired 'Say It Now'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-30-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Mat Kearney album cover art

Mat Kearney has released a visualizer video for his brand new single "Say In Now." The track comes from his forthcoming album, "January Flower", which is set to hit stores on May 21st.

He had this to say about the inspiration for the song, "I actually wrote 'Say It Now' after watching an episode of Ozark. There's a scene where the dad is texting his estranged daughter and he gets the 3 dots from her on his phone only to have them disappear.

The song was written about the desire to make connections when things are left unsaid. Sometimes to really love someone you have to put it all out there." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Mat Kearney Shares Ozark Inspired 'Say It Now'

Mat Kearney Goes 'Anywhere With You' With New Video

Mat Kearney Shares New Song 'Anywhere With You'

Mat Kearney Takes A Wild Ride In 'Pontiac' Video

News > Mat Kearney

advertisement
Day In Rock

Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video- Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits With The Greatest- Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video- Oceans and Robb Flynn- more

Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more

Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more

Reviews

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

advertisement
Latest News

Oceans and Robb Flynn Release 'Everyone I Love Is Broken' Video

Spiritbox Release 'Circle With Me' Video

Singled Out: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen's Broken

Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video

Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits With The Greatest

Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video

Mat Kearney Shares Ozark Inspired 'Say It Now'

Trace Adkins Shares His 'Heartbreak Song'