Mat Kearney has released a visualizer video for his brand new single "Say In Now." The track comes from his forthcoming album, "January Flower", which is set to hit stores on May 21st.
He had this to say about the inspiration for the song, "I actually wrote 'Say It Now' after watching an episode of Ozark. There's a scene where the dad is texting his estranged daughter and he gets the 3 dots from her on his phone only to have them disappear.
The song was written about the desire to make connections when things are left unsaid. Sometimes to really love someone you have to put it all out there." Watch the video below:
Mat Kearney Goes 'Anywhere With You' With New Video
Mat Kearney Shares New Song 'Anywhere With You'
Mat Kearney Takes A Wild Ride In 'Pontiac' Video
Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video- Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits With The Greatest- Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video- Oceans and Robb Flynn- more
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Oceans and Robb Flynn Release 'Everyone I Love Is Broken' Video
Spiritbox Release 'Circle With Me' Video
Singled Out: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen's Broken
Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video
Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits With The Greatest
Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video
Mat Kearney Shares Ozark Inspired 'Say It Now'
Trace Adkins Shares His 'Heartbreak Song'