Mat Kearney Unplugs For January Flower Acoustic EP

Mat Kearney has released the "January Flower Acoustic EP", which features unplugged versions of tracks from his forthcoming studio album "January Flower".

The new record will be hitting stores on May 21st but Mat is giving fans an early taste with the EP that includes acoustic versions of the songs "Grand Canyon," "Can't Look Back," "Pontiac," and "Anywhere With You."

Kearney said of his inspiration for the new ablum, "It was about digging down and finding the innocence that comes with wanting to make music solely for the love and passion of doing it. I wanted to stay true to that voice." Stream the EP here.



