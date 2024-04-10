Kenny Chesney Adds More Tickets For Philly and Boston Stadium Shows

(EBM) Kenny Chesney spent the last three months gearing up for what will be another of his monumental stadium tours. With all concert teams aligned and ready to go - they wrapped their final Nashville rehearsal this weekend - the news that the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour opener at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, as well as Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field and all three dates at Foxborough, Mass.'s Gillette Stadium were sold out landed hard.

After taking what should be great news in, the man the Los Angeles Times deemed "The People's Superstar" called his tour promoters back - and asked if they could possibly look at the grids, figure out what could be moved and see if it was possible to open up even a few more seats. By midday Friday, April 6, and throughout the day, those seats were made available to the fans.

"Sometimes you can get more creative than you realize," Chesney says of the unorthodox move. "For me and the band, this is going to be an incredible night. I want to know that anyone who wants to be at Raymond James Stadium with us can be, that we've found every possible ticket."

Having had success going section-by-section, looking for what might have been overlooked, a couple hundred tickets were found, then a couple hundred more. And then, Chesney offers, "I figured if we could make that work in Tampa, why not Boston and Philly? We've had some of our greatest shows in those towns, and a lot of what makes the night really magic is the energy No Shoes Nation throws at us. It is as much those voices and that heart coming at all of us onstage as it is the songs, the guitar parts or what we're doing. It's how we as No Shoes Nation come together, and what we - as an entire stadium of people - make that moment mean."

When the only country artist in Billboard's Top 10 Touring Acts of the Last 25 Years for the past 15 years called his promoters to ask, the response was laughter, then an "already working on it." Because the process means close observation, once again the tickets being opened up will begin appearing online at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET; with additional tickets coming online throughout the day.

"It's important to me that when No Shoes Nation comes together, we can all be together. If there's that much desire the tickets are gone this early, then let's find some tickets," Chesney says with a laugh. "We've done this long enough that I know: with the people who come to my shows, truly the more, the merrier. I love the energy in the parking lots before we ever get close to the stage, and it's the most incredible feeling, hearing them shout 'A little messed up, but we're all alright' over all our guitars during 'American Kids.' To me, that kind of fun, sun, songs and friendship day is what summer is all about."

Once again, presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, Sun Goes Down 2024 brings all the high velocity energy and songs people know by heart back to America's favorite football stadiums.

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

April 20 Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium

Limited added tickets remain

April 27 Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium

May 4 Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium

May 9 The Woodlands, Texas || The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

May 11 Arlington, Texas || AT&T Stadium

May 16 Hollywood, Fla. || Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

May 18 Atlanta, Ga. || Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 Landover, Md. || Commanders Field

May 30 Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview^

June 1 Pittsburgh, Pa. || Acrisure Stadium

June 6 Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio || Blossom Music Center

June 8 Philadelphia, Pa. || Lincoln Financial Field

More tickets coming today

June 13 Maryland Heights, Mo. || Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

June 15 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

June 20 Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center^

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 27 Darien Center, N.Y. || Darien Lake Amphitheater^

June 29 Cincinnati, Ohio || TQL Stadium*

July 6 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 11 Boise, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

July 13 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

July 16 Salt Lake City, Utah || America First Field*

July 18 Wheatland, Calif. || Toyota Amphitheatre^

July 20 Los Angeles, Calif. || SoFi Stadium

July 24 Phoenix, Ariz. || Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

July 27 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*

Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

More tickets coming today

Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

More tickets coming today

Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

More tickets coming today

* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only

^ Megan Moroney only

