T. Graham Brown Announces New Album With Tanya Tucker Collab 'The Dark End Of The Street'

(2911) GRAMMY nominated, CMA Award-winner, and soon-to-be newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, T. Graham Brown, is excited to announce a brand new studio album titled 'From Memphis to Muscle Shoals,' which is set to drop on Friday, August 2nd via Warner Music Group-ADA. The album is available for pre-order now and is packed with legendary collaborations, including Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. The first single off the new album, "The Dark End of the Street," featuring Country Music Hall of Famer and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Tanya Tucker, was exclusively premiered by Whiskey Riff and is available now.

"I had the idea to do a soul tribute album for probably the last twenty years," shares Brown. "When the opportunity came up, we jumped on it. We went down to Muscle Shoals, the heartbeat of soul music. Billy Lawson (co-producer) and I cut fourteen tracks and I started asking friends to sing on it with me. We made ten duets in total. This album was a lot of fun. We cut it to be authentic to the mid-60s. We used the same instrumentation, the horn sections, and we even used some of the instruments and equipment that were used on the original tracks at the historic Fame Studios. I think this is the "truest" album possible."

"The first single, "The Dark End Of The Street" is one of the greatest cheating songs ever written," continues Brown. "I wanted Tanya Tucker on it because we are old friends. We have done duets before, including one big hit. She's sultry, and I knew this was the perfect song for us to do together...she said yes....and she did an awesome job on it."

Brown recently received the prestigious invitation from Vince Gill to join the esteemed Grand Ole Opry, marking a milestone in his legendary journey. The official induction will occur on Friday, May 3rd, at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

'From Memphis to Muscle Shoals' track listing:

Produced by T. Graham Brown and Billy Lawson

(Songwriters in parentheses)

1. "It Tears Me Up" (Spooner Oldham, Dan Penn)

*originally recorded by Percy Sledge

2. "Take Me to the River" w/ Wynonna (Al Green, Lewis Hodges)

*originally recorded by Al Green

3. "You Better Move On" w/ Little Anthony (Arthur Alexander)

*originally recorded by Arthur Alexander

4. "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man" w/ Bettye LaVette (Chips Moman, Dan Penn)

*originally recorded by Aretha Franklin

5. "Soul Man" (Lee Hayes, David Porter)

*originally recorded by Sam & Dave

6. "I'm Your Puppet" w/ Dwight Yoakam (Spooner Oldham, Dan Penn)

*originally recorded by James & Bobby Purify.

7. "Walking the Dog" w/ Sammy Hagar (Rufus Thomas)

*originally recorded by Rufus Thomas. Sammy Hagar appears courtesy of Mailboat Records.

8. "Who's Making Love" w/ Sam Moore (Homer Banks, Jean Crutcher, Donald Davis, Raymond Jackson)

*originally recorded by Johnny Taylor. Sam Moore appears courtesy of Rhino Entertainment.

9. "When A Man Loves a Woman" w/ Zach Williams (Houston Lewis, James Wright)

*originally recorded by Percy Sledge. Zach Williams appears courtesy of Provident Label Group.

10. "Slip Away" (William Armstrong, Lewis Daniel, Wilbur Terrell)

*originally recorded by Clarence Carter.

11. "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" w/ Randy Houser (Steve Cropper, Otis Redding)

*originally recorded by Otis Redding. Randy Houser appears courtesy of Magnolia Music Group.

12. "Mustang Sally" w/ Delbert McClinton (Mack Rice)

*originally recorded by Wilson Pickett.

13. "The Dark End of the Street" w/ Tanya Tucker (Chips Moman, Dan Penn)

*originally recorded by James Carr. Tanya Tucker appears courtesy of Fantasy Records.

14. "Knock on Wood" w/ Eddie Floyd (Steve Cropper, Eddie Floyd)

*originally recorded by Eddie Floyd.

T. Graham Brown's Upcoming 'I Tell It Like It Used To Be Tour' Dates:

APR 26 - The Historic State Theater / Elizabethtown, Ky.

APR 27 - The Kentucky Opry / Benton, Ky.*

MAY 03 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn. (Grand Ole Opry Induction)

MAY 10 - Guin Square / Guin, Ala.

MAY 18 - Keeping' It Country Farm / Waynesville, OH

MAY 31 - Governor's Gun Club / Kennesaw, Ga.

JUN 05 - Country For A Cause / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 09 - CMA FEST on Chevy Vibe Stage / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 15 - Lincoln Jamboree / Hodgenville, Ky.

JUN 22 - Polk County Commerce Center / Livingston, Texas*

JUL 04 - Dade County Fair / Trenton, Ga.*

JUL 06 - Royston Amphitheater / Royston, Ga.

JUL 13 - Iconic Fest / Brainerd, Minn.

JUL 25 - Three Forks Ranch / Savory, Wyo.

AUG 06 - Nashville North U.S.A. / Fall Creek, Wisc.

AUG 10 - Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla.

AUG 17 - Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va.*

SEP 21 - Depot Days Festival / Newbern, Tenn.

SEP 28 - Salt Fest / Grand Saline, Texas

OCT 05 - Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas

OCT 26 - Homochitto River Festival / Meadville, Miss.

*Co-Headline with T.G. Sheppard

